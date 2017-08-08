 
South Africa 8.8.2017 04:17 pm

PAC rejects opposition parties’ no confidence vote in Zuma

Thapelo Lekabe
President Jacob Zuma speaks at the traditional leaders indaba at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on 29 May 2017. The indaba allows a platform for stakeholders to discuss issues and the roles of traditional leaders in society and policy. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The party says it will not be used or persuaded to be part of ‘imperialist agendas galvanising the forces of capitalism’ against the African people.

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) says it will not support the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in the National Assembly this afternoon.

PAC MP Luthando Mbinda said the party “does not see the vote of no confidence in Zuma as a solution to the problem of corruption and patronage as perpetrated by the ruling party”.

Mbinda, who is the PAC’s sole MP, said the party existed to “to serve the African people and them alone”.

He said the PAC would not be used or persuaded to be part of “imperialist agendas galvanising the forces of capitalism against the very African people they’ve sworn to serve”.

According to Mbinda, his party would instead focus on the return of the land back to its rightful owners, changing the constitution and abandoning capitalism.

“Changing of faces or warm bodies will not benefit the interests of the African people, but it will benefit those that are in the ruling elite. President Jacob Zuma is an individual perusing the programmes of the ANC, so what you need to do is to just remove the ANC,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Opposition parties are ‘hypocritical’ and ‘devoid of integrity’

