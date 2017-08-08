PAC rejects opposition parties’ no confidence vote in Zuma

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) says it will not support the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in the National Assembly this afternoon.

PAC MP Luthando Mbinda said the party “does not see the vote of no confidence in Zuma as a solution to the problem of corruption and patronage as perpetrated by the ruling party”.

Mbinda, who is the PAC’s sole MP, said the party existed to “to serve the African people and them alone”.

He said the PAC would not be used or persuaded to be part of “imperialist agendas galvanising the forces of capitalism against the very African people they’ve sworn to serve”.

According to Mbinda, his party would instead focus on the return of the land back to its rightful owners, changing the constitution and abandoning capitalism.

“Changing of faces or warm bodies will not benefit the interests of the African people, but it will benefit those that are in the ruling elite. President Jacob Zuma is an individual perusing the programmes of the ANC, so what you need to do is to just remove the ANC,” he said.

