 
menu
South Africa 8.8.2017 02:57 pm

Malema: I want to thank the ‘incoming acting President’ Mbete for allowing a secret vote

Gosebo Mathope
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addresses the crowd during his party’s Youth Day commemorations at the Boipatong Stadium on June 16, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Malema his party will continue to vote with the DA and other parties except the ANC, ‘as the governing party has protected white privilege.’ Picture: Gallo Images

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addresses the crowd during his party’s Youth Day commemorations at the Boipatong Stadium on June 16, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Malema his party will continue to vote with the DA and other parties except the ANC, ‘as the governing party has protected white privilege.’ Picture: Gallo Images

Malema said opposition parties are not seeking to remove the ANC, but to remove the ‘most corrupt president’.

EFF CIC Julius thanked the “incoming acting President Baleka Mbete” for taking the decision to allow MPs to vote in secret, despite protestations from senior party leaders.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the incoming president Baleka Mbaleka for taking this decision. Many in the ANC told her not to engage in the issues of secret ballot but make it an open ballot.

“We are not here to remove a democratically elected president. We must respect the wishes of the people. We are not here to remove the ANC, we are here to remove Duduzane’s father because he is the most corrupt president,” Malema said.

The EFF leader challenged the ANC to self-correct as they previously said during the Nkandla debacle, when the party admitted the matter was badly managed.

“We warned you about Nkandla and you didn’t listen. When you lost municipalities in 2016 you said you could have handled the matter better. From August till today there has not been any improvement. You have degenerated. Can you imagine what will happen in 2019?

“We are not questioning whether the president can reshuffle, we are questioning why the Cabinet is reshuffled by the people who ere not elected. The Guptas’ appointed board of SOES, they ensured that our economy is downgrading and in recession.

We are rising against those who gave our country to a family of foreigners. We would never have called for a vote of no confidence against the president who upholds the constitution. We are saying to Khensani, you are doing well in Energy, we can not say so because of the things you said during Nkandla,” Malema concluded.

Related Stories
Vote to remove corruption, DA leader pleads with ANC MPs 8.8.2017
Loud cheers and jubilant singing at ANC caucus meeting in parliament 8.8.2017
Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot 8.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.