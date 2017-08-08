Malema: I want to thank the ‘incoming acting President’ Mbete for allowing a secret vote

EFF CIC Julius thanked the “incoming acting President Baleka Mbete” for taking the decision to allow MPs to vote in secret, despite protestations from senior party leaders.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the incoming president Baleka Mbaleka for taking this decision. Many in the ANC told her not to engage in the issues of secret ballot but make it an open ballot.

“We are not here to remove a democratically elected president. We must respect the wishes of the people. We are not here to remove the ANC, we are here to remove Duduzane’s father because he is the most corrupt president,” Malema said.

The EFF leader challenged the ANC to self-correct as they previously said during the Nkandla debacle, when the party admitted the matter was badly managed.

“We warned you about Nkandla and you didn’t listen. When you lost municipalities in 2016 you said you could have handled the matter better. From August till today there has not been any improvement. You have degenerated. Can you imagine what will happen in 2019?

“We are not questioning whether the president can reshuffle, we are questioning why the Cabinet is reshuffled by the people who ere not elected. The Guptas’ appointed board of SOES, they ensured that our economy is downgrading and in recession.

We are rising against those who gave our country to a family of foreigners. We would never have called for a vote of no confidence against the president who upholds the constitution. We are saying to Khensani, you are doing well in Energy, we can not say so because of the things you said during Nkandla,” Malema concluded.