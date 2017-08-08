 
South Africa 8.8.2017 01:29 pm

N2 construction behind schedule

Orrin Singh
The stretch of the N2 between Mtunzini and Empangeni is expected to be completed by the end of May, 2019. Picture: Zululand Observer

The upgrade started in February last year.

The upgrade started in February last year.

The R1.4-billion construction project on the N2 between Mtunzini and Empangeni, in KwaZulu-Natal, is currently two months behind schedule, but should still be completed by May 2019, reports the Zululand Observer.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) started the upgrade in February last year.

Sanral KwaZulu-Natal Eastern Regions manager Logashri Sewnarain said: “Since commencement there has been steady progress with construction of the new north-bound carriageway.

“This included construction of fill and pavement layers, extension of numerous culverts and agricultural overpass structures, as well as the installation of piles and construction of piers for the new uMhlatuze and uMlalazi river bridges.”

Sanral has a number of projects currently being designed for the Zululand region.

“The projects include the resurfacing of the N2 from Empangeni to Msunduzi; a new interchange at KwaMsane; future upgrades of the N2 between Empangeni and Kangela, then to Pongola; Pongola to the Mpumalanga border; and the upgrade of the R22 to Manguzi,” Sewnarain said.

Caxton News Service

