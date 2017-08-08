Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

Following the secret ballot announcement by National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete on Monday, politicians have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter, also predicting what will happen during the vote today.

Sushi king and staunch ANC supporter Kenny Kunene seems disgusted that the ruling party decided to make the vote secret, especially since those who called for it were “small boys”, EFF leader Julius Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

“How can @MYANC even entertain an instruction from small boys like @Julius_S_Malema n @MmusiMaimane to collapse ANC power. SIES PHOOOOO,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

How can @MYANC even entertain an instruction from small boys like @Julius_S_Malema n @MmusiMaimane to collapse ANC power. SIES PHOOOOO — Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) August 8, 2017

Though Kunene has slated the ANC for taking instructions from Maimane and Malema, the EFF has come out saying it is not calling for MPs to remove the ANC.



“We are calling on the removal of one individual who broke his oath of office, [President Jacob] Zuma.

“We are calling on ANC MPs to follow the inspiring example of the speaker and use their consciences to remove a man who has lot his conscience.

“Mbete’s decision has upheld the interests of our democracy above party loyalty; for this, we applaud her,” it said.

Maimane has called Tuesday a “historic day” that will see the opposition working towards the removal of Zuma.

“My vote is no secret. Let’s get SA on the right track towards prosperity.”

Progressive Professional Forum president and former Cabinet spokesperson, also a die-hard supporter of Zuma, does not seen to be shaken by the secret ballot vote.

“Victory is certain! We have confidence in our ANC MPs. The propaganda of the opposition will be exposed,” he said.

He said ANC MPs had vowed to do the right thing – refusing to be led by the enemy.

In fact, Manyi said Mbete’s announcement would only make it difficult for opposition to insult her in parliament since she gave them what they asked for.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is also certain ANC MPs will not vote with the opposition.

“This morning we will whether the storm, all our enemies will seek a temp reprieve even after the storm we shall shout amandlaaaaaaaa!” he said.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie is also not shaken by the secret ballot, saying Zuma will survive this motion.

“The Rand is smiling, London is smiling, Renwick is smiling, WMC is smiling. Chuck Msholozi Norris will do his usual thing,” he said.

Do you think ANC MPs will vote against Zuma?

