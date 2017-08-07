Manana was like ‘karate kid’, ‘Rambo’ and Dingaan Thobela all at once – PAC

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has said it is “deeply concerned with the rising levels of violence especially against women and children”.
Condemning the latest scandal in which deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana was filmed assaulting a woman at a Fourways nightclub for allegedly calling him gay, the party said in its understanding “the motion of no confidence according to our constitution seeks to oust the entire cabinet”.
“We want to see incompetent and undeserving public servant [sic] like Mduduzi ‘Rambo’ Manana being ousted from both parliament and cabinet.
“We cannot have public servant behaving like ‘karate kid’ or Rambo, especially towards women during Women’s Month. We do not need Dingaan Thobela,” said party spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe.
Mokgatlhe also demands that President Zuma recall “the violent deputy minister who goes around beating women in public spots. The problem in this country is that those with political and economic advantages are left to get away with murder”.
“It is clear that the problem is the root, our supposed leaders are not role models and therefore not setting a good example in the society. We have seen many leaders such as Malusi Gigaba, who [cheated on] his wife, Jacob Zuma, who was accused and charged for rape, Mduduzi Manana for going on beating spree of our sisters. We must stand up for women,” Mokgatlhe added.
