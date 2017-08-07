 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2017 12:36 pm

Manana was like ‘karate kid’, ‘Rambo’ and Dingaan Thobela all at once – PAC

Citizen reporter
Gauteng Premier, David Makhura addressing mourners at the Pretoria Showgrounds attending a funeral service held for Philip Ata Kgosana, a Pan Africanist Congress of Azania stalwart, 28 April 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Gauteng Premier, David Makhura addressing mourners at the Pretoria Showgrounds attending a funeral service held for Philip Ata Kgosana, a Pan Africanist Congress of Azania stalwart, 28 April 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The party believes ANC leaders do not respect women.

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has said it is “deeply concerned with the rising levels of violence especially against women and children”.

Condemning the latest scandal in which deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana was filmed assaulting a woman at a Fourways nightclub for allegedly calling him gay, the party said in its understanding “the motion of no confidence according to our constitution seeks to oust the entire cabinet”.

“We want to see incompetent and undeserving public servant [sic] like Mduduzi ‘Rambo’ Manana being ousted from both parliament and cabinet.

“We cannot have public servant behaving like ‘karate kid’ or Rambo, especially towards women during Women’s Month. We do not need Dingaan Thobela,” said party spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe.

Mokgatlhe also demands that President Zuma recall “the violent deputy minister who goes around beating women in public spots. The problem in this country is that those with political and economic advantages are left to get away with murder”.

“It is clear that the problem is the root, our supposed leaders are not role models and therefore not setting a good example in the society. We have seen many leaders such as Malusi Gigaba, who [cheated on] his wife, Jacob Zuma, who was accused and charged for rape, Mduduzi Manana for going on beating spree of our sisters. We must stand up for women,” Mokgatlhe added.

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

 

Related Stories
Anele Mdoda on Mduduzi Manana: What a piece of sh*t! 7.8.2017
EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case 7.8.2017
LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman 6.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case
South Africa

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes
Athletics

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.