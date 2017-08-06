LISTEN: Deputy minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

Police minister Fikile Mbalula has stated that Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana would not be given special treatment in dealing with a case of assault which has been opened against him.

Manana is understood to have assaulted the women over a debate about the ANC leadership race. However, on social media reports have emerged that he allegedly hit the women because one of them called him gay.

The incident has been confirmed by Mbalula, who said a case had been opened at Douglasdale police station, close to where the incident occurred.

“When I spoke to Mdu about the issue, he says he wasn’t involved. In terms of our policy, the victims deserves our protection,” Mbalula told Times LIVE. He added that the law would take it’s course.

Mandisa Duma, one of the women who was assaulted said an altercation broke out after her friend took out a cellphone and started filming Manana speaking about the ANC succession race. Manana then assaulted the women, with one sustaining injuries to her neck and ears.

On Twitter, audio has surfaced of the brother of one of the women calling Manana about the incident. In the clip, Manana admits to slapping the woman but denies following her out to the parking lot and beating her further.

Manana is yet to offer an official statement or comment about the alleged assault.