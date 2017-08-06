 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2017 07:40 pm

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

Citizen Reporter
Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa. Picture: Instagram

The sports presenter has confirmed that he and the actress have broken up.

He and Thusi have been dating for a few years and got engaged last year.

Despite their engagement being plagued by rumours of a split and their families apparently not seeing eye to eye on lobola negotiations, they have managed to keep up a united front.

An insider told Tshisa LIVE they had fought many times and their relationship was “tumultuous”.

“They love hard, and they fight hard. They often have fights, and both of them think it’s the end of the road, but they manage to find their way back to each other.

It appears only time will tell if they will reunite or the split is for good this time.

READ MORE: Pearl Thusi’s father ‘not happy’ with Robert Marawa’s family

READ MORE

Pearl Thusi’s father ‘not happy’ with Robert Marawa’s family

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Quiz: How well do you know your celebrities? 26.7.2017
Cosby latest in litany of famous sexual assault cases 2.6.2017
Harry Potter actor to star in South African film 24.5.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.