Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

He and Thusi have been dating for a few years and got engaged last year.

Despite their engagement being plagued by rumours of a split and their families apparently not seeing eye to eye on lobola negotiations, they have managed to keep up a united front.

An insider told Tshisa LIVE they had fought many times and their relationship was “tumultuous”.

“They love hard, and they fight hard. They often have fights, and both of them think it’s the end of the road, but they manage to find their way back to each other.

It appears only time will tell if they will reunite or the split is for good this time.

READ MORE: Pearl Thusi’s father ‘not happy’ with Robert Marawa’s family

I confirm the rumour & speculation that our relationship with Miss Pearl Thusi ended a few months ago.We continue 2 be good friends though. — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 6, 2017

READ MORE

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter