 
menu
Editorials 7.8.2017 05:45 am

MPs hold the future of SA in their hands

President Jacob Zuma with Parliament’s Speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture: Flickr

President Jacob Zuma with Parliament’s Speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture: Flickr

To be an MP must mean your lodestar is the constitution, which is a higher obligation than mere party politics.

To slightly modify Winston Churchill: never, in the field of South African politics, has the future of so many depended on the integrity of so few.

When the fewer than 400 MPs walk into parliament tomorrow to cast their votes on the future of Jacob Zuma, they should know that this is a ballot that is, arguably, even more important than the one that finally brought us democracy in 1994.

It is, on one hand, a choice for the man we want running our country, a man who represents, at best, a sickening venality and greed and, at worst, a deeply damaging, corrupt world view.

On the other hand, though, it is also a ground-breaking decision on whether democracy will be part of our future.

In the first case, a vote in favour of Zuma will say to the country and to the world: we, as parliamentarians, are comfortable with the current astounding levels of corruption in South Africa. It will also say: we, as parliamentarians, care more about our own welfare than we do about bringing about real change and delivering a better life for all.

A vote in favour of Zuma is also confirmation that the person casting it believes the African National Congress is more important than the people of South Africa – the people who have food snatched off their tables by the corrupt.

A vote in favour of Zuma means the MPs will ignore the injunction of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng that their oath of loyalty is to the constitution and people of South Africa and not to any political party.

An ANC which is allowed to continue, tomorrow, to thumb its nose at the constitution is an ANC that can then jauntily set off along the road to a de facto one-party state. And that is a bloody and destructive road…

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out 7.8.2017
SA First Forum pledges free legal assistance for ANC MPs voting against Zuma 6.8.2017
MKMVA confident Zuma will survive no confidence vote 6.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.