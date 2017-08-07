 
South Africa 7.8.2017 05:00 am

How KFC attackers went on a violent rampage

Rorisang Kgosana
KFC debacle

Takeaway terrorists? The group of six men had allegedly already been causing havoc at a McDonald’s before heading to KFC.

The men who brutally attacked a black couple outside a Pretoria KFC last week had allegedly been on a rampage, causing chaos at fast-food outlets in the area on that night.

According to a security guard at the Kolonnade Shopping Centre, the men had allegedly caused havoc at a McDonald’s in the area before heading to the KFC in Montana.

“They were apparently climbing on tables and the counters before coming to this KFC and attacking this couple. Unfortunately, we see a lot of such incidents where white men attack black people, especially late at night when they’re drunk,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.

Dudu Sono, 33, filmed the hostile attack on her and her husband last Wednesday. She could be heard screaming, seeking answers for the attack.

The violence was apparently sparked when the couple asked the six men, who travelled in two cars, to move forward in the drive-through queue.

In the video, which went viral on social media, a man can be heard repeatedly yelling “skiet hom” [shoot him]. Dudu’s husband, Jacob, injured his eardrum in the process.

“My husband is hurt more than anything. We went to the emergency room of Montana Hospital, where we were treated for bruising. My husband’s hearing is much better as he is seeing an ENT [ear, nose and throat] specialist.”

Kolonnade Mall marketing manager Monique Janse van Rensburg said their control room was notified of a commotion.

“[They] called the SAPS to the scene, who took over the investigation of the incident … This incident is the first of its kind on our premises and, according to our knowledge, there were no other parties injured,” she said.

M Hardeng, O Miller, RJ Mel and a Mr Van Rooyen were arrested while two of their accomplices were still at large. The four appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Sono, however, did not want to recount the details of the ordeal as she felt “uncomfortable” discussing a matter that was before court.

“I have been struggling to sleep ever since. I am so overwhelmed and traumatised by what happened.”

Three of the men were yesterday denied bail for supplying investigators with fake addresses. Spokesperson for the police ministry Vuyo Mhaga said the suspects were repeat offenders, who had “made it their mission to torment our country”.

“Police are working hard in search of the other two alleged suspects. They have been at large since Wednesday midnight.”

