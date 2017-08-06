Four suspected armed robbers die, one arrested in shoot-out with cops in Durban

Four alleged armed robbers died and one is in hospital under police guard following a shoot-out between armed robbers and police in Durban on Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

“Once the surviving thug is discharged from hospital he will be facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, possession of property suspected to be stolen, as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Sunday.

“Yesterday [Saturday], these brave police officers from KwaZulu-Natal received credible intelligence of a planned robbery. The police officers spotted a white Mercedes Benz with five occupants along the N2 northbound freeway near Queen Nandi Drive. Police attempted to stop the said vehicle but the suspects opened fire at the policemen while fleeing,” he said.

A shoot-out ensued and the suspects pushed the police vehicle off the road which resulted in both vehicles veering across the centre median into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane.

“Three suspects were fatally wounded in the shoot-out with police while two were arrested with the help of a police chopper. Both arrested suspects were taken to hospital for treatment and later one of them died.”

Police seized four unlicensed firearms with ammunition, a police radio, and housebreaking implements. The car used by the suspects was stolen during a robbery in Sydenham last month. Three police officers were injured in the collision and were also taken to hospital for treatment, Zwane said.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Bheki Langa praised the police officers for their swift response and brave action, even when they knew that they could have lost their lives in the process.

“This incident once again serves as a warning to criminals that our police officers will defend themselves when they come under fire while executing their duties. Our police officers were extremely professional and the response witnessed yesterday [Saturday] is in line with the back to basics approach adopted by police,” he said.