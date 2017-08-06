 
South Africa 6.8.2017 09:34 am

Dutywa man stabbed to death by woman

African News Agency
Image credit: ThinkStock

Dutywa police have arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday morning, Eastern Cape police said.

“It is alleged that the suspect had a misunderstanding with the wife of the deceased,” Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“The suspect came to the homestead of the deceased to sort out the misunderstanding. She was accompanied by her husband. The deceased tried to negotiate the misunderstanding between his wife and the suspect.

“The suspect, who was armed with a knife, is alleged to have stabbed the 40-year-old man in front of her husband and the wife of the deceased. The deceased was stabbed on his upper body and died instantly.”

The murder took place between midnight and 1am at Doti location, Mangati village, Dutywa. The misunderstanding between the two women which led to the fatal stabbing of the man was not clear at this stage. Dutywa police were informed of the murder, and traced and arrested the suspect.

She had been detained and would appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The identity of the dead man was being withheld until all his family members were informed about his murder, Manatha said.

