Man killed, house burnt down by vigilantes in Limpopo

Police in Mphephu near Thohoyandou have launched a manhunt for a group of community members who burnt a house and killed the owner at Mavhunga Gondeni village in the early hours of Saturday morning, Limpopo police said.

“It is alleged that a group of community members went on a rampage and burnt the deceased’s house to ashes while he (deceased) was sleeping inside as they were accusing him of terrorising them on incidents of business and house robberies in and around this area,” Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Avhurengwi Mabala, aged in his 40s, “jumped out of this burning house but the mob caught him and assaulted him with various objects and left him for dead”. He was later taken to hospital for medical treatment when police arrived, but died in hospital.

“The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest.” Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079-894-5501, or the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or the Crime Line sms 32211, Ngoepe said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the acts of vigilantism and mob-killings still taking place in some parts of the province.

Ledwaba advised members of the community to seek intervention from the local police station or policing cluster commanders in case of any policing-related complaints or queries, “rather than killing each other, because by so doing, they are becoming criminals themselves which will negatively impact on the spirit of community policing in their area”.