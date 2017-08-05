WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

A video of six men violently attacking a married couple, Jacob and Dudu Sono has gone viral on social media.

The video and images of the assault were shared on Facebook by Miya Ngoma who urged people to ‘expose these racists.’

In the video, six white men beat Jacob and also assault his wife while their child is screaming in the car.

According to police, four of the men have been arrested while the other two are yet to be apprehended.They were arrested at the scene.

Kay Makhubela, police spokesperson said the four had already appeared in the Pretoria North magistrate court.

Makhubela added that the couple were undergoing trauma counseling.

“The four men were charged with assault and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. They appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrates court on Friday‚” Makhubela told Times LIVE.

Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula tweeted that investigations are underway while KFC has condemned the incident.

We stand against acts of violence & find the behavior in this footage inexcusable. — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) August 5, 2017

Social media has reacted with anger to the assault which has taken place during women’s month.

On women's month they must never Shem ✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼#KFCAssault — exotic mamaii 👑💋 (@momo_mathota) August 5, 2017

#KFCAssault This will never end its become a norm as there are no prosecutions. — antonette (@antonettehajee) August 5, 2017

Those hooligans must serve 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole for assaulting a woman. That will be justice!#KFCAssault — ®Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) August 5, 2017