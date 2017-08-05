 
South Africa 5.8.2017 12:49 pm

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

Citizen Reporter
A man attacking another at a KFC drive-through in Montana, Pretoria. Image: Facebook

The husband suffered a burst ear drum while his child and wife begged the attackers to stop assaulting them.

A video of six men violently attacking a married couple, Jacob and Dudu Sono has gone viral on social media.

The video and images of the assault were shared on Facebook by Miya Ngoma who urged people to ‘expose these racists.’

In the video, six white men beat Jacob and also assault his wife while their child is screaming in the car.

According to police, four of the men have been arrested while the other two are yet to be apprehended.They were arrested at the scene.

Kay Makhubela, police spokesperson said the four had already appeared in the Pretoria North magistrate court.

Makhubela added that the couple were undergoing  trauma counseling.

“The four men were charged with assault and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. They appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrates court on Friday‚” Makhubela told Times LIVE.

Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula tweeted that investigations are underway while KFC has condemned the incident.

Social media has reacted with anger to the assault which has taken place during women’s month.

