Pedestrians knocked down on Durban pavement

Rescue Care paramedics were called to Mahatma Ghandi Road, before Southampton Road in the Point area of Durban, soon after 11.30pm, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“On their arrival they found total chaos. Eight pedestrians had been struck. Four females had sustained critical injuries and advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise them on the scene before transporting them to various Durban hospitals for the urgent care that they required. The remaining pedestrians had suffered minor injuries and were also transported to nearby hospitals,” he said .

At this stage the events leading up to the vehicle leaving the road and hitting the people on the pavement was unknown, but police were investigating, Jamieson said.