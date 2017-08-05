 
South Africa 5.8.2017 09:08 am

Pedestrians knocked down on Durban pavement

African News Agency
Ambulance.

Eight people waiting on a pavement in Durban for a bus to arrive sustained various injuries when a car veered off the road and hit them on Friday night, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics were called to Mahatma Ghandi Road, before Southampton Road in the Point area of Durban, soon after 11.30pm, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“On their arrival they found total chaos. Eight pedestrians had been struck. Four females had sustained critical injuries and advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise them on the scene before transporting them to various Durban hospitals for the urgent care that they required. The remaining pedestrians had suffered minor injuries and were also transported to nearby hospitals,” he said .

At this stage the events leading up to the vehicle leaving the road and hitting the people on the pavement was unknown, but police were investigating, Jamieson said.

