 
menu
World 17.8.2017 05:38 am

US in ‘economic war’ with China, says Trump strategist Bannon

AFP
White House strategist Steve Bannon says the US is in an "economic war" with China

White House strategist Steve Bannon says the US is in an "economic war" with China

White House strategist Steve Bannon argued forcefully in an interview published Wednesday that the United States is in an “economic war” with China, and the confrontation with nuclear-armed North Korea is just “a sideshow.”

“To me the economic war with China is everything. And we have to be maniacally focused on that,” he said in the interview with the American Prospect, a left-leaning website.

“If we continue to lose it, we’re five years away, I think, ten years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we’ll never be able to recover,” he said.

Bannon, an economic nationalist and former CEO of the extreme-right Breitbart news website, is reported to be on shaky ground with President Donald Trump, who gave him only a tepid endorsement this week.

But in a frank, freewheeling telephone interview with American Prospect editor Robert Kuttner, Bannon talked about the infighting in the White House, now engulfed in a storm over Trump’s defensive response to deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.

– ‘Collection of clowns’ –

Far from defending Trump, Bannon spoke with disdain about the white nationalist movement he helped cultivate as a former head of Breitbart.

“Ethno-nationalism — it’s losers. It’s a fringe element. I think the media plays it up too much, and we gotta help crush it, you know, uh, help crush it more,” he was quoted as saying.

“These guys are a collection of clowns.”

Bannon also was dismissive of Trump’s vow to bring down “fire and fury” on North Korea if it continued to threaten the United States with missiles and nuclear weapons.

“There’s no military solution [to North Korea’s nuclear threats], forget it,” he said. “Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us.”

According to Kuttner’s account, Bannon described his fight within the administration to take a harder line against China’s trade practices, and not fall into the trap of hoping China would play the role of honest broker in restraining North Korea.

“We’re at economic war with China,” he said. “It’s in all their literature. They’re not shy about saying what they’re doing.”

“One of us is going to be a hegemon in 25 or 30 years and it’s gonna be them if we go down this path. On Korea, they’re just tapping us along. It’s just a sideshow.”

Of his adversaries in the State Department and Defense who want to enlist China’s help Bannon said “they’re wetting themselves.”

“We gotta do this. The president’s default position is to do it, but the apparatus is going crazy. Don’t get me wrong. It’s like, every day.”

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans
South Africa

Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF
South Africa

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF

Motshekga calls for special NEC meeting to discuss decision to discipline ANC MPs
South Africa

Motshekga calls for special NEC meeting to discuss decision to discipline ANC MPs

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview
Celebrities

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.