Trump set to up ante with China over trade ties

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to sign a memorandum directing US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to determine whether Chinese policies hurt American investors or companies — with retaliatory US trade measures a possible outcome.

At the weekend, Trump administration officials previewing the move on condition of anonymity accused China of “stealing” US industrial secrets, long a concern of major foreign corporations seeking a share of the huge Chinese market.

Beijing fired a pre-emptive strike on Monday, warning “everybody will lose” in the event of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“China and the US should continue to work together for the stable and sound development of China-US economic relations,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

“Fighting a trade war has no future. There will be no winner,” she added, noting that all World Trade Organization members must respect its rules.

The United States is China’s second-largest trading partner after the European Union, but Washington and Beijing have seen their relations grow increasingly fraught, since the promise of a Trump summit with China’s Xi Jinping in April.

– Multiple trade disputes –

The new intellectual property inquiry will join numerous investigations launched by Washington into Chinese trade practices, notably those concerning steel and aluminum and their national security consequences, which the Trump administration began earlier this year.

However, the start of a US inquiry would not immediately result in open confrontation.

Lighthizer would first need to reach a preliminary finding of unfair practices by China before opening a formal investigation, which could take as much as a year, administration officials said.

Since launching his successful run for the White House and then taking office, Trump has frequently accused China of undermining the US economy.

The bilateral US trade deficit with China approached $350 billion in 2016, and Trump has repeatedly blamed Chinese imports for gutting employment in US sectors such as steel.

Last week, Washington announced preliminary sanctions against Chinese imports of aluminum foil. But so far, the US has not imposed heavier trade measures on Chinese goods.

– North Korea a bargaining chip? –

On Thursday, Trump reiterated the suggestion that he could soften his position on trade if Beijing were to do more to help rein in nuclear-armed North Korea.

“If China helps us, I feel a lot differently toward trade,” he said.

On Monday, China said it would iron, iron ore and seafood imports from North Korea starting Tuesday, in accordance with new UN sanctions that China voted to approve.

US administration officials however have denied any link between the latest trade action and Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.

Beijing echoed this view Monday, with the foreign ministry saying the two matters were “totally different.”

Despite Monday’s expected action, Trump has so far refrained from making good on threats of retaliatory trade measures against China.

This includes in particular concerns over Beijing’s requirement that foreign companies establish local joint ventures. According to Washington, this can mean surrendering technological know-how to Chinese partners.