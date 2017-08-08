 
menu
World 8.8.2017 05:38 pm

China’s Sichuan hit by 6.5 magnitude quake: USGS 

AFP
A massive 8.0-magnitude earthquake in 2008 in China's Sichuan province left 87,000 people dead or missing

A massive 8.0-magnitude earthquake in 2008 in China's Sichuan province left 87,000 people dead or missing

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled southwest China late Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with early reports of collapsed houses and evacuations.

The quake occurred around 9.20 pm (1320 GMT) in a remote region of Sichuan province not far from the site of a massive 8.0-magnitude earthquake in 2008 that left 87,000 people dead or missing.

Casualties from Tuesday’s quake remain unknown.

Its epicentre was 284 kilometres (176 miles) north of the provincial capital Chengdu and struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

The jolted region, Jiuzhaigou county, includes one of the country’s most famous national parks, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for lakes in shades of otherworldly turquoise blue.

Some houses at the scenic spot collapsed following the quake and authorities were organizing young people to help evacuate residents, a staff worker at the park told the official Xinhua news agency.

The quake was strong enough to be felt in Chengdu, Xinhua said.

China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially its mountainous western and southwestern regions.

Earlier today, a landslide triggered by heavy rains killed at least 24 people in a different, mountainous region of Sichuan to the south of Chengdu.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.