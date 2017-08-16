 
Eish! 16.8.2017 03:09 pm

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Citizen reporter
Robert Mugabe Junior at Montecasino in Fourways. He geo-tagged the image as having been taken in Italy.

Lol. No one was fooled.

Robert Mugabe Jnr, who styles himself as Rob Mugabe on Facebook, is no stranger to showing off on social media.

In one pic on his Facebook timeline from last month, he uploaded a shot of himself looking swag while leaning on a supposed Italian police car from a Fellini movie. He checked in using Facebook’s geo-location service as though he was in “Florence, Italy”.

screen-shot-2017-08-16-at-2-26-12-pm

.

The picture was obviously taken at the Montecasino retail and gambling precinct in Fourways. The place was opened in 2000 and is themed after Monte Cassino in Italy – carefully designed to replicate an ancient Tuscan village.

It’s unclear if Mugabe Jnr was joking, or really expected people to believe he was living it up in Europe, but no one was fooled.

One fellow joker even uploaded a pic of himself at the same spot in “Italy”.

screen-shot-2017-08-16-at-2-27-11-pm

.

Mugabe’s sons have been in the news lately after their mother, Grace, allegedly assaulted model Gabriella Engels, 20, on Sunday evening at the Johannesburg hotel where her two sons were staying.

Robert Jnr angered social media after a Facebook status that left many saying he was not taking the charges against his mother seriously.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said Mugabe had handed herself over to the police and would appear in court. However, reports later emerged that she was nowhere to be seen and failed to appear in court on an assault charge.

However, all of this seemed to be a joke to 25-year-old Robert Jnr who, on Tuesday, posted a picture of himself, his brother and friends chilling in Joburg, with the caption: “They keep on talking, we keep on rolling.”

