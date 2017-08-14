 
Eish! 14.8.2017 02:31 pm

Bonang inspires fan Tinyiko Rikhotso to write book ‘TinyiTinyi: Form A to B’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Facebook

Picture: Facebook

We’re not sure if Bonang inspired Rikhotso, or if it was the other way around, because this fan’s English is on another level of sophistication.

Tinyiko Rikhotso, a young woman from Limpopo, has announced on Facebook that Bonang Matheba has inspired her to write a book following criticism of the grammatical errors in her memoir, Bonang: From A to B.

Rikhotso is, however, not just a random girl on the Facebook streets. The young woman has 5 000 friends on Facebook, simply because the social network won’t let anyone have more than that. She also has more than 75 000 people following her, so it is clear she is a force to be reckoned with.

Comedian Rikhotso is famous for her use of English that we’re pretty sure comes with an accent of its own. It is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. According to her profile, she studied English at the University of Limpopo, but now feels it’s time to put her talent to the test by writing a book.

“Bonang Matheba is makes me want to right my book shem. I readed her book n me is muti veited to right TinyiTinyi – Form A to B [sic],” she recently wrote on Facebook.

If Bonang could do it, why can’t she?

The news will surely please Bonang, who has always been about inspiring young women to achieve their dreams.

Her followers were excited at the news, with some saying perhaps Rikhotso was Bonang’s inspiration.

If you’re thinking of pre-ordering the book already, below are a few sentences showing you the kind of English that will be used in the book. You might want to have a heavy lunch before reading these.

“Other girlses is domkop shem. You says two night is baby meiki whether mara is not have job. When baby is porn baby daddy runned aware and now money is Sassa. Sleep one and be care fool shem. Baby is expenses.”

“My men is roman tick shem. Him cooks 7 coloureds for me. Me is feeling many many spare shell.”

“My vote is secretly but voted EFT because Malema is kids of Limpopo pro fence. Viva Fire ties viva.”

“No orphans but me haters when men drink tea and say swrrrrrr swrrrrrr swrrrrrr swrrrrrr. Nxa is boring bathong.”

