ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

An alleged screen still of ANN7 referring to Tshepo Kgadima as “political anal” instead of a political analyst has been doing the rounds on social media and even got a side-eye emoji from Julius Malema.

Some questioned whether Tumi Sole’s tweet was real and not photoshopped.

Kgadima describes himself as a former investment banker who has now become an “independent political & economic analyst”.

A few years ago the appointment of Kgadima as chairperson of PetroSA was withdrawn after it emerged he had claimed to control assets he didn’t own.

Former ambassador to Britain Zola Skweyiya accused Kgadima of making off with his pension after he claimed his coal company controlled several mines. Kgadima was appointed despite the then minister, Tina Joemat-Pettersson knowing that he stood accused of serious fraud allegations.

Kgadima appears to now do analysis primarily for Gupta-owned media.

#CountryDuty Missed these streets today. I then come here & see this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sxW5iCSTyk — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 11, 2017

ANN7 has often found itself in the firing line for its broadcasting boo-boos, which have been blamed on a combination of the fact that the company hires Indians from India, who are not fully comfortable with English, into management positions. They also have high staff turnover and a lack of experience in the newsroom.

However, they’re not the only channel prone to making mistakes, as SABC News had to apologise for referring to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as “Mini Zuma” this week, something many felt was perhaps a little too close to the bone.

Perhaps we’re all being just a little too “anal” about it and should chill out.