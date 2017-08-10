 
Eish! 10.8.2017 04:58 pm

#TBT: Nkandla committee members paint nails during proceedings

Gosebo Mathope
Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

During the heated no-confidence debate, Malema told the now energy minister he could not even say she was doing a good job.

Almost a year ago, pictures of senior ANC MPs Mmamoloko Khensani Kubayi and Doris Dlakude caused an uproar in the country, as they appeared to have been painting their nails during the Nkandla ad-hoc committee proceedings.

Joining many other South Africans who condemned the indifferent attitude of “the two women … who led the governing ANC’s defence of President Jacob Zuma on the Nkandla matter”, veteran journalist Mondli Makhanya was not amused.

“These images could have just been about two ladies taking time to paint their nails. An innocent, uncontroversial act of pleasure.

“But it is not. It is a picture of South Africa’s descent into an amoral society that does not know the difference between right and wrong. It is about how the Nkandla scandal numbed our moral senses,” Makhanya wrote at the time.

During this week’s ill-fated vote of no confidence debate in the nation, EFF CIC Julius made it crystal clear that the now minister of energy, Mmamoloko Kubayi, would continue to pay for sins of the Nkandla debacle.

“We are saying to Khensani [Kubayi], you are doing well in Energy [the department she heads], we can not say so because of the things you said during Nkandla, we can’t tell you because of the things you said during Nkandla.”

Energy minister mulls criminal charges over sale of SA’s strategic fuel stocks

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

 

