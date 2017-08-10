Gurl, please! Twitter tells NDZ after she gives her take on women abuse

Former African Union (AU) commission chairperson and ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has found herself on the wrong side of Twitter again after her remarks on women abuse.

Dlamini-Zuma reminded her followers that she recently visited the Kula home in Hoopstad, in the Free State, where “a women” and her children were burnt to death by the woman’s ex-boyfriend. She said her position was clear on women abuse – nobody should lift their hand against a woman.

In a series of tweets, Dlamini-Zuma “gravely” condemned violence against women.

“If you don’t like what someone is saying, you must walk away and not act violently,” she said.

The former AU chair said no one had the right to lift their hand to a woman.

“Abuse can start with a beating and often escalates to killing,” she said, a comment that landed her in hot water.

She further commended Lumko Jimlongo, an eyewitness who helped identify deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana in a video of him beating up a woman following an argument, for standing up against gender-based violence.

“The law must take its cause [sic],” she said.

When her followers were not correcting her spelling, they criticised her for apparently implying there was no abuse until someone got beaten.

These were some of the comments:

“No mum, abusing start not by beating but by tolerating the polygamy what leads to beating then it escalates to killing.”

“Mme, why the silence on Mduduzi Manana? Are you protecting him because he belongs to your party?”

“Yerrr! Yesess! #cause? What a disgrace.”

“Spelling president hopeful.”

“#MduduziManana is having breakfast in bed on #WomensDay, whilst the ANC gov’t will 2day be telling us how much they support women struggles.”

“If it was one of the opposition guys they will be arrested…So please keep quite.”

“Selective commenting.Khwezi,the son of a freedom fighter,lived and died forsaken.No support or whatsoever.May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

“What?? Abuse can start long before a beating.”

“Gurl, Please!”

“Mama abuse begins WAAAY before a beating!! We are also waiting for #MduduziManana to be arrested and the law to be allowed to run its course.”

“Abuse can start with a beating?What does this mean??”

“Yes. Will u wait for Mduduzi Manana to kill a woman before u take this seriously, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma?”

“Even a grade R child knows that…speak out about Mduduzi Manana and stop fence riding…don’t disrespect our intellectual capacity.”

