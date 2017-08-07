SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

The SABC has done it again with a blunder that some have argued is a true representation of what is happening in the country.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is running for the ANC presidency and has come out to assure South Africans she is the best candidate for the top job.

Speaking to the SABC in Welkom in the Free State on Monday morning, Dlamini-Zuma said: “First the ANC branches will decide that. As you heard, they’re discussing our history, our record in government in the ANC everywhere. So they will not just name a name; if they elect me, it will be because they have looked at my record, they have looked at my integrity and they’ve looked at everything. Therefore they say, you can lead the ANC.”

The SACP does, however, not think Dlamini-Zuma is the right candidate for the job. In fact, it has threatened to vote for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa if President Jacob Zuma campaigns for his ex-wife.

The communist party has previously said voting in Dlamini-Zuma would turn the ANC into a “Zuma dynasty”, and now even the SABC seems to agree, if only by accident.

Broadcasting Dlamini-Zuma’s address, the SABC called her “Dr Nkosazana Mini-Zuma”.

It appears the ruling party now has a Mini-Zuma to go along with its Super Zuma, the KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary.

