Eish! 7.8.2017 01:09 pm

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Citizen reporter
Andile Mngxitama (File Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem)

Malema has recently revealed the BLF leader owes Mpofu and the EFF money.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama has been severely criticised on Twitter for being “disrespectful” by having a potbelly when he apparently still owes EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu money.

In a recent interview with News24, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed Mngxitama did not believe in any of the things he said about President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family, saying he allegedly did it all only for the money.

Malema said Mngxitama’s troubles started when his houses were being repossessed.

“He came to me, but I didn’t have money. I couldn’t help him. He took money from Dali Mpofu, but I think that was still not enough. He’s still owing them, and he’s still owing the EFF for those cases he lost in Pretoria against the EFF. The guy was swimming in a pool of debt,” he said.

Malema said Mngxitama may have shared his financial problems with people who were close to the Guptas, saying “that’s how they captured him”.

Responding to Malema, Mngxitama said he was indeed broke, just like millions of other black South Africans.

“Only agents of white monopoly capital aren’t broke,” he said.

Though the BLF leader seems to always have had a potbelly, it seems to rub Twitter the wrong way now that reports have emerged that he owes Mpofu money.

“But developing mkhaba while you owe bana babang [other children] is not ayoba,” wrote a Twitter user, whose tweet was brought to Mpofu and Malema’s attention, along with a picture of the BLF leader.

Though some were calling for Mngxitama to pay Mpofu his money back, some said the potbelly was a sign of poverty.

“But mkhaba is not a sign of having lots of money,” wrote one Twitter user.

These were the comments on Twitter:

