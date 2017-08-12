 
menu
Africa 12.8.2017 11:30 pm

Egypt punishes train disaster ‘selfie medics’

AFP
Emergency personnel and Egyptian military police search the wreckage of the train collision on August 11, 2017 near Khorshid station in Alexandria

Emergency personnel and Egyptian military police search the wreckage of the train collision on August 11, 2017 near Khorshid station in Alexandria

Egypt’s health ministry has punished six medics who took selfies in front of a deadly train wreck by transferring them to a remote part of the country, it said Saturday, following an online uproar.

Two trains collided Friday near the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing 41 people in one of the deadliest such accidents in the North African country.

Pictures of an ambulance crew taking selfie pictures in front the wreckage sparked anger on social media, with one Twitter user posting a photograph with a hashtag reading: “conscience in a coma.”

Dubbed the “Selfie Medics” by Twitter users, they faced calls for punishment on social media.

The health ministry’s director of emergency services Ahmed al-Ansari told AFP six members of the ambulance crew have been transferred to the western Siwa oasis as punishment.

It was “inappropriate conduct,” he said.

Egypt’s ambulance services had been hailed in the country in the past for their often dangerous jobs tending to demonstrators during the Arab Spring protests of 2011 and their violent aftermath.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

DA and EFF are playing a dangerous game
Columns

DA and EFF are playing a dangerous game

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.