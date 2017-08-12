 
Africa 12.8.2017

Ten held in custody over Senegal stadium disaster

AFP

Ten members of a Senegalese football club arrested over a stampede last month which killed eight supporters attending a cup final have been taken into custody, officials said Saturday.

Those arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of murder and premeditated assault include the chairman of the US Ouakam supporters’ club and one of the team’s players.

US Ouakam’s legal advisor Samba Diop told AFP the 10 people were taken into custody on Friday evening.

Last week the Senegalese league declared the Dakar-based outfit “wholly responsible” for the tragedy which occurred after Ouakam fans threw stones and other objects at rival Stade de Mbour supporters during the League Cup final on July 15.

A wall collapsed onto fans fleeing the stadium to escape the hail of projectiles, with some crushed in the panic. Eight people died and dozens more were injured in the crush.

The match had to be abandoned in extra-time with Stade de Mbour, from south of the capital, leading 2-1 at the Demba Diop stadium. Afterwards, they were awarded the trophy.

The Senegalese federation last week handed US Ouakam a seven-year ban from all national competitions.

The player held scored US Ouakam’s only goal in the cup final. He is accused of assaulting a Stade de Mbour official.

