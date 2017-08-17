WATCH: Armed suspects break into ATM and CNA shops

CCTV footage has emerged showing five armed robbers in a silver Mercedes AMG C63, breaking simultaneously into the ATM and CNA shops at the SPAR Centre in Malalane, Mpumalanga.

The suspects stole cellphones. They fled the scene driving at high speed, Lowvelder reported.

In the video, the suspects’s vehicle is seen pulling in front of the shops before getting off and approaching the shops.

– Caxton News Service

