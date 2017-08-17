 
News 17.8.2017 11:04 am

WATCH: Armed suspects break into ATM and CNA shops

Tereasa Dias
Screen-grab of the robbery

The suspects stole cellphones before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage has emerged showing five armed robbers in a silver Mercedes AMG C63, breaking simultaneously into the ATM and CNA shops at the SPAR Centre in Malalane, Mpumalanga.

The suspects stole cellphones. They fled the scene driving at high speed, Lowvelder reported.

In the video, the suspects’s vehicle is seen pulling in front of the shops before getting off and approaching the shops.

Caxton News Service

