News 17.8.2017 09:30 am

Blue light brigade crashes on the M1 South

CNS Reporter
Photo: Poppy Cynthia Louw, Twitter

Motorists are urged to use the N3 and Rivonia Road as an alternative.

There has been an accident on the M1 South involving the blue light brigade, who reportedly crashed into a barrier on Thursday morning.

This has caused heavy traffic delays from the Buccleuch Interchange.

The Sandton Chronicle will provide more information as this develops.

Caxton News Service

