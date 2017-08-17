Blue light brigade crashes on the M1 South

There has been an accident on the M1 South involving the blue light brigade, who reportedly crashed into a barrier on Thursday morning.

This has caused heavy traffic delays from the Buccleuch Interchange.

The Sandton Chronicle will provide more information as this develops.

Motorists are urged to use the N3 and Rivonia Road as an alternative.

Traffic out of Buccleuch and Woodmead is a mess. Is @JMPDSafety able to assist this side? Cc @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/PV5S07082W — Poppy Cynthia Louw (@PCLouw) August 17, 2017

#AATrafficJHB Sandton CRASH before the Marlboro Drive exit – HEAVY TRAFFIC from Buccleuch Interchange MARLBORO DRIVE – Southbound — MyAATraffic (@MyAATraffic) August 17, 2017

If u stay around Midrand/Buccleuch and thinking of driving towards Sandton, stay at home a little longer and wait out the traffic. Its lit — Manqeezus (@_Bonga) August 17, 2017

– Caxton News Service

