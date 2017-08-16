VIDEO: Motorist’s shenanigans right after Centurion crash cause uproar

An accident caught on camera and posted to social media on Wednesday has residents in an uproar.

The footage shows a blue car driving into a white bakkie on the N1 highway in Centurion, before the N14 split going to Pretoria Central, Rekord Centurion reported.

The bakkie then crashes into the concrete barriers, overturns and skids across the highway.

Social media users were shocked to see the driver of the blue car drive away.

Two other vehicles who saw the accident, however, pursued the car and blocked its way.

The video was posted on “Arrange A Ride”, a social media platform for the biker community.

At the time of going to press the video had close to 150 000 views and 7 000 shares.

“So impressed that the other two guys blocked him in or else it looks like it would have been a hit and run … I hope the people in the other vehicle are ok,” reads one of the entries.

Wierdabrug police spokesperson Captain Agnes Huma said the police were not aware of the accident, and it had not been reported to the police.

