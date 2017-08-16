 
News 16.8.2017

No ID, no passport, no access to Kruger Park

Bertus de Bruyn
KNP No Entry

The new system will assist with monitoring of people’s movement who enter and exit the park.

Kruger National Park (KNP) is currently implementing additional gate access control systems at its entrance gates in the southern part of the park, which will require that as of 1 September, Letaba Herald reports.

All visitors who are 18 years and older must produce positive identity document for scanning in order to gain access.

READ MORE: KNP ranger caught with big arms cache and stolen property

For non-South African visitors, they must produce passports, but a South African driver’s licence will also be acceptable.

The new system will assist with monitoring of people’s movement who enter and exit the park, and will ensure that information related to any persons entering the park is centrally recorded and monitored.

– Caxton News Service

