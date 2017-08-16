 
menu
News 16.8.2017 10:11 am

Cats victims of nyaope addicts in Mpumalanga

Jana Boshoff
The cat seemed to be in a good condition but was confiscated despite its owner’s pleas.

The cat seemed to be in a good condition but was confiscated despite its owner’s pleas.

A cat was found tied by the neck with a cord to a structure in the back of a shop due to growing drug problems.

During a joint operation that saw the Middelburg police and Steve Tshwete Municipality joining hands, health inspectors visited several businesses in the CBD, Middelburg Observer reports.

A cat was discovered tied up by inspectors visiting shops in the walkway between Walter Sisulu Street and Iraq Taxi Rank.

The shop owner, however, vehemently denied accusations of animal cruelty. She pleaded with inspectors to let her keep her cat, saying she had no other choice but to tie up her pet during the day, for its own safety.

“The nyaopes, they come and they take it,” she tried to explain.

She further stated that drug addicts had stolen previous cats of hers. She claims they sell the animals for money or exchange it for cigarettes at other stores, and said they had left her with no other choice but to keep the cat tied up during the day while she is working.

READ MORE: WATCH: Cats poisoned in Centurion

She said she could not leave the cat at home because the same fate awaited the animal there.

In a last attempt to prove that her cat is well cared for, she slipped the cord off its neck, picked it up and invited one of them to pet it, saying that it would not ‘scratchy-scratch’.

It was explained to her that animals could be kept in the same place where food was sold.

Prudence Magutle, municipal spokesperson, said: “After the operation, the cat had been confiscated and handed over to the SPCA.”

READ MORE

WATCH: Cats poisoned in Centurion

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Murdered teacher’s Facebook status suggests her relationship wasn’t OK 15.8.2017
Tip-off leads to R2.8m abalone bust in Cape Town 15.8.2017
WATCH: Video of Hillcrest cash-in-transit heist surfaces 15.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today
Eish!

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema
South Africa

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight
South Africa

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.