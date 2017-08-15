 
News 15.8.2017 01:19 pm

Motorists pelted with stones, farms torched in Majakaneng protests

Daleen van Manen
Photo: Cllr. Hannetjie Grobelaar

The protest follows the alleged disappearance of a 24-year-old man on August 2 after he was allegedly shot by a farmer in Majakaneng.

Motorists are being pelted with stones, vehicles and farms set alight, and currently all roads out of Brits towards Rustenburg have been closed following violent protests in the Majakaneng area on Tuesday.

The protest follows the alleged disappearance of a 24-year-old man on August 2 after he was allegedly shot by a farmer in Majakaneng, but police have indicated that criminal factors are now responsible for the violence, Kormorant reported.

“A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot and injured by a farmer on Wednesday, 2 August 2017 after he and two other men were found stealing from his farm,” said North West provincial spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

He said the 24-year-old man had not been seen since, and the incident was reported to the police two days after the alleged incident.

The police are requesting members of the community in and around Majakaneng, as well as Mooinooi, to assist with any information about the missing man and the attempted murder case that was registered at the Mooinooi police station.

The damaged news vehicle of Radio Jakaranda. Photo: Cllr. Hannetjie Grobelaar

“The police are working hard to investigate and get to the bottom of the matter. However, it is clear now that criminals have started to damage properties and targeting passing motorists whose vehicles are pelted with stones. The community is warned to refrain from criminal acts, as that will not be tolerated and drastic action will be taken against anyone who commits a crime,” he said.

Anyone with information that may assist in the matter can contact the investigation team investigation team on 082 416 0767.

Caxton News Service

