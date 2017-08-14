Man opens fire on KZN family

A Westville family has been left traumatised following a shooting incident on Wiltshire Road in Hillcrest on Saturday, Highway Mail reports.

Blake Louwrens, who was driving the car, said he was with his sister and mother in the car when they were stopped by an unknown man.

Louwrens said the man jumped in front of his car and smiled while loading his gun. Still shocked about what was happening, Louwrens said he swerved his car and drove off.

“I knew I had to get my family out of there as fast and quick as possible. The man shot at us and my sister, Farren was shot in the shoulder and she is still carrying the bullet in her shoulder. The doctor said she needs to heal first before they can remove it,” explained Louwrens.

He said his sister and mother were still shaken up about this ordeal.

According to Louwrens, the man who shot at them handed himself over to the police today.

– Caxton News Service

