News 14.8.2017 01:30 pm

Couple pay with their lives for cellphone and laptop

Zita Goldswain
House where incident happened

House where incident happened

The man was shot in the study, and his wife by the front door.

A cellphone and laptop is what a couple paid for with their lives last night in Witbank, in Mpumalanga, Witbank News reports.

The couple on Browning Street in Ext 8, aged 55 and 61 years, were shot dead just after 19:00 on Sunday, August 13.

Captain Eddie Hall, police spokesperson, said the robbers gained entry to the yard by cutting a razor fence. They then broke a glass door and entered the house. The man was shot in the study and his wife by the front door.

A neighbour, Fiona Muchabaiwan said she heard five shots and her daughter, Faith, told police she saw five men with balaclavas and black clothes.

The couple’s maid, Linah Maloka, was still in shock early on Monday, August 14.

“My family is murdered, and that for a cellphone and a laptop,” she said.

She worked for the couple for the past 20 years.

At this stage the motive for the killing is robbery.

– Caxton News Service

