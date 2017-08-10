Nyaope patients moved to proper rehab centres

The City of Ekurhuleni has relocated 39 nyaope addicts to registered and nationally recognised rehabilitation centres, Tembisan reports.

Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina arrived at the Skeem National Rehabilitation Centre in Vusimuzi section in Tembisa during the Siyaqhuba service delivery programme.

He was shocked by the conditions, but was impressed by the commitment of the young people and their managers. He instructed officials to assist them with registration.

While efforts were made to assist the centre with mattresses, groceries and other necessities, it was further discovered that the facility did not meet the national standards to be registered as a rehabilitation centre.

Subsequently, officials from the city’s Health and Social development department and provincial social workers engaged parents and the management team from Skeem National Rehabilitation Chamber to make arrangements for patients to be taken to legally and appropriately run government centres.

The risk factors of operating an illegal centre were discussed. Agreements were made and patients were moved to House of Mercy, View Point, Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, Westview clinic, Horizon SANCA, Life Recovery Randfontein and Wertpoort rehabilitation centres where they will receive treatment and support.

The Skeem National Rehabilitation Chamber management team will also receive training facilitated by the provincial Department of Social Development as well as the City of Ekurhuleni’s social workers at Rabasotho Hall.

Anyone who needs assists with drug addiction can contact their nearest CCC where a resident social worker is ready to assist.

– Caxton News Service

