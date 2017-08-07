Anele Mdoda on Mduduzi Manana: What a piece of sh*t!

After deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana allegedly assaulted two women over the weekend, an audio of Manana admitting to slapping them has been circulating on social media since yesterday.

Public figures such as Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Fikile Mbalula, Bonnie Mbuli and Anele Mdoda have spoken out against his actions.

Mbuyiseni has called on the minister to hand himself to the police, while Anele Mdoda called him “a piece of sh*t”.

Bonnie Mbuli wrote on her Twitter page that she could not wait to see how the ANC Women’s League would comfortably sit this one out.

What a piece of shit !!!!!! #MduduziManana — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2017

I am shook @MbalulaFikile all eyes on you ke chap. This Mduduzi thing will say a lot about what we think of women in SA. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2017

Can't wait to see how the ANCWL is going to comfortably sit this one out #MduduziManana — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) August 7, 2017

This is #ZinhleMokhohlane, she says she was also assaulted by #MduduziManana at Nesto Lounge in Ermelo last month, case was opened #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ZxoSdunyjc — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) August 7, 2017

Mandisa Duma, one of the women who was assaulted, said an altercation broke out after her friend took out a cellphone and started filming Manana speaking about the ANC succession race. Manana then allegedly assaulted the women, with one sustaining injuries to her neck and ears.

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula released a statement this morning, saying he took the allegations very seriously.

The minister said: “Protection of women and vulnerable groups are a number one priority of the Police Ministry. Minister Mbalula maintains that victims of abuse and gender based violence who go to the SAPS stations with cases of assault must be treated as genuine victims.

“Minister Fikile Mbalula expects the victim to be treated with dignity and respect. Minister Mbalula further expects that the police will proactively give a feedback to a victim.

“Women deserve love and protection from all of us. The police must be given space to investigate this case without fear or fav, no one is above the law irrespective of their position in society.”

Statement by Minister Fikile Mbalula on alledged assault by Deputy Minister #MduduziManana pic.twitter.com/fXuk2gf4c4 — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) August 7, 2017

