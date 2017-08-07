 
News 7.8.2017 12:24 pm

Anele Mdoda on Mduduzi Manana: What a piece of sh*t!

Thabang Buthelezi
Mduduzi Manana Deputy Minister of Higher Education speaks at ANC hosted breakfast briefing with editors, Parktown, 17 March 2014. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Fikile Mbalula, Bonnie Mbuli and Anele Mdoda have spoken out against the deputy minister.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Fikile Mbalula, Bonnie Mbuli and Anele Mdoda have spoken out against the deputy minister.

After deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana allegedly assaulted two women over the weekend, an audio of Manana admitting to slapping them has been circulating on social media since yesterday.

Public figures such as Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Fikile Mbalula, Bonnie Mbuli and Anele Mdoda have spoken out against his actions.

Mbuyiseni has called on the minister to hand himself to the police, while Anele Mdoda called him “a piece of sh*t”.

Bonnie Mbuli wrote on her Twitter page that she could not wait to see how the ANC Women’s League would comfortably sit this one out.

Mandisa Duma, one of the women who was assaulted, said an altercation broke out after her friend took out a cellphone and started filming Manana speaking about the ANC succession race. Manana then allegedly assaulted the women, with one sustaining injuries to her neck and ears.

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula released a statement this morning, saying he took the allegations very seriously.

The minister said: “Protection of women and vulnerable groups are a number one priority of the Police Ministry. Minister Mbalula maintains that victims of abuse and gender based violence who go to the SAPS stations with cases of assault must be treated as genuine victims.

“Minister Fikile Mbalula expects the victim to be treated with dignity and respect. Minister Mbalula further expects that the police will proactively give a feedback to a victim.

“Women deserve love and protection from all of us. The police must be given space to investigate this case without fear or fav, no one is above the law irrespective of their position in society.”

 

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

