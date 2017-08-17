New Audi RS 3 Sedan, Sportback now in SA

With its high-tech suspension, a new five-cylinder engine with best-in-class performance and a sharper look, the all new Audi RS 3 Sedan and RS3 Sportback are at the top of their class.

RS-specific details in the interior and the unmatched sound of the 2.5 TFSI engine complete the emotional driving experience.

The Audi RS 3 Sedan is now available in South Africa, with the RS 3 Sportback following closely behind in November 2017.

Five-cylinder engines are a great tradition at Audi. In the 1980s they made a decisive contribution to furthering the success of the brand both in motor sports and on the road. After a break of many years, they made a comeback in 2009 when the 2.5 TFSI was fitted in the Audi TT RS.

In 2011, the first generation of the RS 3 Sportback followed, in 2013 the RS Q3 and in 2015 the second edition of the RS 3 Sportback. It is now joined by the new RS 3 Sedan with which the brand is expanding its offering at an international level.

It is the first compact Audi Sedan to bear the RS label as well as being the first to feature a transversely-mounted five-cylinder engine. The pioneer of this design was the Audi A3 clubsport quattro concept study from 2014.

“The five-cylinder engine is a legendary element of our company’s DNA,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “Now, with 294kW, it will take up pole position worldwide.”

Since 2010, the 2.5 TFSI has been voted “International Engine of the Year” in its class for seven consecutive years. Now, Audi presents a new version of the successful power unit.

The turbo engine which drives the new RS 3 Sedan and Sportback is the most powerful series-production five-cylinder engine on the world market.

An output of 294kW results to an increase of 24kW versus the previous model RS 3 Sportback. With the displacement of 2480cc remaining unchanged, its maximum torque of 480Nm is available at engine speeds as low as 1 700rpm and remains constant up to 5 850rpm.

The five-cylinder engine is thus said to catapult both the RS3 Sedan and Sportback from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The seven-speed S tronic is standard on both RS 3 models.

The driver can let the S tronic operate automatically or can change gear themselves using the selector lever or the steering wheel paddles.

There is also a choice of two driving programmes in automatic mode. In D mode, the engine is optimized for everyday traffic. In S mode, the engine is designed for more agility and the revs are higher.

The quattro permanent allwheel drive combines gripping dynamism with considerable stability. It distributes the drive torque extremely quickly to the front and rear axle as required.

As soon as the grip on the road is reduced or the driver adopts a more sporty driving style, the clutch can direct some of the drive force to the rear axle when turning into the corner.

The wheels are precisely braced during cornering and body roll is largely supressed.

Model Pricing

The Audi RS 3 range will be priced as follows, standard with the fiveyear / 100 000km Audi Freeway Plan and inclusive of all taxes:

Audi RS 3 Sedan S tronic R925 500

Audi RS 3 Sportback S tronic R895 500