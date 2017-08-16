New Renault Duster Auto enjoys the dirt

If you are looking for a compact SUV that gets happy on the tarmac and even happier in the dust without any hassles, I would recommend the newly introduced Renault DusterAuto EDC.

The Renault Duster EDC is an SUV that does not pretend. It looks good with its daytime running lights and masculine styling. It is rugged and boasts off road capabilities, although you may not ever consider taking it off the tarmac.

For a price tag of R299 900, it does come cheap because it is not equipped with advance technology that rivals within the B-SUV segment offer.

It comes at a price that would prevent you from thinking twice, even in our wobbly economy. With over 12 000 units sold since its launch in 2013, none of the Renault Dusters were available in automatic transmission.

For a big car like the Duster, owners should be able to enjoy cruising without changing gears, a luxury which competitors in the segment have had on offer for some time. The new model’s bodywork changes are extremely subtle. You need to be a die-hard fan of the product to spot the changes.

You get reworked headlights, chrome grille and redesigned bumpers but that can be a challenge to spot unless it is parked next to its predecessor.

It is still the same inside. Space and comfort has been carried over from the other derivatives across the range. The only issue I found to be a glitch is the seven-inch touchscreen which is positioned way too low.

It is a struggle to see and can be very difficult to use the navigation while on the move. But the systems it contains work well.

Under the bonnet is the 1.5-litre dCi engine, the same unit that powers the manual variant.

If you’re an oil-burner fanatic you would absolutely love this one. But this is all about the auto box.

I always try to get the lowest possible fuel consumption figures, or even better than what the manufacturer claims. But that is rare.

Point the Duster on the open road and you are sure to get the numbers down to 4.2 litres per 100km (better than the 4.8 litres claimed by Renault), though, it becomes a different thing when you drive on urban roads.

The numbers escalate to somewhere around 5.4 litres per 100km and beyond, which is not disappointing and it usually happens to every car I test.

Renault has your safety assured. You get ABS, EBA, plus front and side driver and passenger airbag. Our test unit also came fitted with ESP with traction control.

The Renault Duster Auto now offers more ease of use to the family who still wants space.