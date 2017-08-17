Red Star is the place to be

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas will host the 2017 Inland Series on Saturday, with eight car racing disciplines taking to the tarmac.

Top billing on the programme will belong to the Bridgestone BMW Car Club brigade. Pre-event victory favourites should include Lorenzo Gualtieri (Savspeed BMW E36 328i Turbo), Julian Familiaris (Tower Crane BMW E36 328i Turbo), Dino Familiaris (BMW E36 M3 Turbo), Riaan Woest (Viking BMW M3 Turbo), Willie Erasmus (Big Boss Auto BMW E36 M3) and Andreas Meyer (BMW E36 M3).

The Yokohama Modified Production Car category should see top entries like Jeff Langeveldt (ProStaff Honda CRX Turbo), Dirk Lawrence (Vaal Timbers Honda Ballade), Brian Peck (Geardown VW Polo) and Giles Darroch (EV Dynamics VW Golf Mk 1) at the front end.

JP Nortje (N4 Autocraft Tigra), Brent Henshaw (Delvin Toyota celica), Kevin Paynter (Payntwagon Audio Honda Ballade), Daniel Luwes (RAS Honda Ballade) and Freek Blignaut (Speedframe Mazda 323) should be front runners in the Silver Cup races. Their events might well be combined with those of the Bi Boss Auto Super Saloons, where Devin Robertson (Bigg Boss Auto Corvette), Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Tigra), Riaan Draper (Auto Classic Peugeot 206) and Karel Stols (Rotrix Mazda RX7) will compete.

With 15 entries on the line, the Inex Legends should provide close competition, with top drivers to watch in Anro Stadler, Richard Upton, Willie Erasmus, Jordan Larsson, Alton Bouw, Steven Levin, Marnus du Plessis, plus siblings Shjael and Shaun Nel.

With 22 cars on the grid, the Midvaal Historics will provide a wide variety of vehicles. These will include Brendon Parker’s Blitz Motor Datsun GX Coupe, Seef Fourie Senior’s KÁrcher Datsun 160Y, André de Lange’s Roofsure VW Jetta, Wentzel Nortman’s WS Tuning Toyota Celica and Deon van Vuuren’s Vericex Ford Escort Mk1.

Rounding out the programme will be races for Formula Monoposto and Historic Single Seaters.