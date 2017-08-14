Your daily horoscopes

LEO 24 JUL – 23 AUG

Mercury is in retrograde mode until September 5. So try processing information thoroughly, especially involving personal finances. Otherwise things will quickly become very confusing.

VIRGO 24 AUG – 23 SEP

With Mercury – your patron planet – reversing through your sign, expect communication chaos over the next three weeks. The best way to handle it? With plenty of Virgo aplomb.

LIBRA 24 SEP – 23 OCT

You’re keen to plunge into a personal project ASAP but make sure you do your homework first. Otherwise there’ll be major mix-ups and general mayhem over the next three weeks.

SCORPIO 24 OCT – 22 NOV

A cherished dream may be temporarily delayed as Mercury reverses through your hopes and wishes zone until early September. Be patient, good things come to those who wait.

SAGITTARIUS 23 NOV – 21 DEC

You’re keen to communicate about a variety of topics, as you share ideas with family, friends and acquaintances. But avoid blurting out something that’s totally inappropriate.

CAPRICORN 22 DEC – 20 JAN

Mercury is now reversing through your travel zone for nearly three weeks. So expect some mix-ups and mayhem involving cars, buses, trains, planes, commuting and/or holiday plans.

AQUARIUS 21 JAN – 19 FEB

You may be preoccupied with work problems. Or you could encounter some confusion regarding a friend or a financial matter. Whatever happens, strive to be extra patient with other people.

PISCES 20 FEB – 20 MAR

Expect some communication chaos over the next three weeks, as Mercury reverses through your relationship zone. It’s also a time when unresolved issues could be dredged up again.

ARIES 21 MAR – 20 APR

Strive to keep communication flowing with family, friends and work colleagues today. Expect some hiccups, but a flexible and fun attitude will help you cope with changing circumstances.

TAURUS 21 APR – 21 MAY

With Mercury in retrograde, it’s not a good time to start projects or solve tricky problems. And expect some disruptions or delays involving cars, computers or mobile phones.

GEMINI 22 MAY – 21 JUN

You can expect some domestic dramas over the next three weeks. The more impatient and contrary you become, the more challenging the problems you will have to face.

CANCER 22 JUN – 23 JUL

Be very careful what you put on social media over the next three weeks, as it will be very easy for others to completely misinterpret your true meaning. So check and re-check before you post.