 
menu
Digital Life 18.8.2017 09:36 am

Australia to regulate virtual currency exchanges like Bitcoin

AFP
Australia is set to regulate virtual currency exchanges such as Bitcoin and strengthen the powers of its financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC as it cracks down on money laundering and terrorism financing

Australia is set to regulate virtual currency exchanges such as Bitcoin and strengthen the powers of its financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC as it cracks down on money laundering and terrorism financing

Australia is set to regulate virtual currency exchanges such as Bitcoin and strengthen the powers of its financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC as it cracks down on money laundering and terrorism financing.

The changes came two weeks after AUSTRAC took the country’s biggest bank, the Commonwealth, to court for alleged “serious and systemic non-compliance” of money laundering and terror financing laws.

It follows similar reforms by Japan to regulate virtual currency, after the country found itself at the epicentre of a multi-million dollar embezzlement scandal following the collapse of the Tokyo-based MtGox Bitcoin exchange.

“Stopping the movement of money to criminals and terrorists is a vital part of our national security defences and we expect regulated businesses in Australia to comply with our comprehensive regime,” Justice Minister Michael Keenan said Thursday.

He added that the digital currency exchange sector was being regulated for the first time, while low-risk industries such as cash-in-transit would be subject to fewer regulations.

Virtual currency has grown rapidly since the 2009 launch of Bitcoin, and there are now more than 100 crypto-currency options.

But the sector has suffered from highly publicised scandals like the 2014 collapse of MtGox.

Backers say virtual currencies offer an efficient and anonymous way to store and transfer funds online.

But critics argue the lack of a legal framework governing the currency, the opaque way it is traded and its volatility, make it dangerous.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019
South Africa

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.