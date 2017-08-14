‘Uzalo’ this week: Someone stabs Nkunzi

Monday August 14

The salon crew discover that they were broken into but DK stops them from contacting the police claiming that she will handle it. MaNgcobo takes out one of Nkunzi’s belts she has been hiding and contemplates her next move. Mxolisi realises that Mumsy wants nothing further to do with Mastermind and his gangster ways but doesn’t know how to tell his friend.

Tuesday August 15

Zekhethelo is shocked to hear Nkunzi has been stabbed. GC fires Fikile. Mastermind messes up his chance with Mumsy. Smangele is angry that GC no longer cares about the salon. Mondli is pressured to solve the ATM bombing case

Wednesday August 16

Zekhethelo panics as Nkunzi packs his gun but refuses to tell her where he is going. GC finds out he is out of money after buying a lot of drinks at the shisanyama. The congregation is shocked as Mumsy is officially presented as Pastor Mdletshe’s daughter in church.

Thursday August 17

Captain Mthimkhulu orders Mondli to apologize to Nkunzi for past accusations and thank him for doing his job for him. Mumsy is quite taken when Mxolisi tells her Mastermind’s church performance was for her. MaMlambo, Smangele and MaNzuza are shocked to find GC at the shisanyama, mumbling incoherently to him.

Friday August 18

Nkunzi and Zekhethelo get a hostile reception on their outing to the shisanyama. MaMlambo warns GC there is looming danger. DK visits Mastermind and shows him a newspaper headline but will only tell him his life might be in danger.