‘Generations’ this week: Morokas left reeling when Rori’s heart stops

Monday August 14

Mpho is banned from dating Lesedi. Nolwazi is unsettled about what her visitor has to say. Jack sets out to sow division among the Morokas.

Tuesday August 15

Sphe alters the lab results to cover up her actions. Fana realises he’s out of his depth and confesses all. The brothers gang up on Tau – they want him out.

Wednesday August 16

Smanga realises there’s more to the confrontation that happened at The Eat. Things get ugly between mother and daughter when Nandi voices her suspicions. Mrekza is a mess after an unexpected phone call.

Thursday August 17

Will Mazwi fall for Jack’s manipulation? Gadaffi is relieved when suspicion is deflected away from him. Mpho sneaks out of the house.

Friday August 18

The Morokas are left reeling when Rori’s heart stops. Thabi’s journal offers some interesting information. Tshidi is beside herself with worry about Thomas’ revelation.