Mary unwisely tells a lie this week on ‘Scandal’

Monday August 14

Grace finds herself bonding with someone she has always despised, and makes an admission which could land her in trouble with the law. Boniswa’s plan backfires but all is not lost. Javas is finding it difficult to keep his private feelings private.

Tuesday August 15

Lerumo is extremely relieved that a serious crime was not committed, and Romeo bounces back from his trauma. A truce is declared, but it is not clear whether it is real or just a tactic. Dintle is disappointed by Quinton.

Wednesday August 16

Grace decides to take a stand against the horror of her past. Dintle is made a promise which could change her future. Mary panics about an imminent situation and Chumani makes a decisive move.

Thursday 17 August 2017

Grace is responsible for turning a man into a fugitive from the law. Dintle covertly seeks assistance from someone who despises her to secure her future. Mary’s heart skips a beat the moment she meets a young man for the first time.

Friday 18 August 2017

Yvonne is freaked out when she thinks she sees someone who is dead. Mangi is unaware who he is actually helping, and Javas chickens out of a decision. In trying to convince a friend, Mary unwisely tells a lie.