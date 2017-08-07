 
Soapies 7.8.2017 08:32 am

‘Generations’ this week: Gadaffi is shocked by what Cosmo reveals

Citizen reporter
'Generations: The Legacy' family

Watch ‘Generations’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday August 7

Nandi is hurt when her help is no longer wanted. Lesedi is mortified when Mpho sees what she has in her blazer. Jack’s henchman makes a gruesome discovery in an old mineshaft.

Tuesday August 8

Sphe’s plan to get her husband’s attention works like a charm. Fana wants James to get a blackmailer off his back. Gadaffi is forced to lie to his brother.

Wednesday August 9

The police arrive at the Moroka house with a search warrant. The nightmare is only starting for devastated Smanga.

Thursday August 10

Rorisang is deliberately given the wrong medication. Zitha gets upset when Wandile voices her suspicions. Mrekza ropes in Bamuza’s help.

Friday August 11

Getty’s delight about bumping into an old friend doesn’t last long. Nandi is thrown by Sphe’s strange behaviour. Gadaffi is shocked by what Cosmo reveals.

