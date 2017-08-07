 
Soapies 7.8.2017

‘Scandal’ this week: Dintle crosses several lines in a bid for success

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Facebook.com/etvScandal

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Scandal’.

Monday August 7    

A woman is blackmailed with a terrible secret, and she stuns an associate by asking him to have someone killed. Yvonne has to beg to be believed and to have interference removed from her life. Dintle is surprised when a new colleague displays some feistiness.

Tuesday August 8

Neo undertakes to fix a big problem for Grace, but not in the way she wanted it fixed. Boniswa has to use all the restraint she can muster when she is baited. Dintle displays some surprisingly uncharacteristic behaviour and a new deal is forged.

Wednesday August 9

Grace is interrogated about her past and begins to take back her power. Yvonne is determined not to play fair. Dintle crosses several lines in a bid for success.

Thursday August 10

Romeo has a very rude awakening and inadvertently places himself in grave danger. Boniswa is given some advice which doesn’t sit comfortably with her. Dintle’s plan is thwarted by an NFH employee.

Friday August 11

Romeo comes close to crossing a major line, and fears that he may not be forgiven by someone close to him. Boniswa nervously prepares herself for conquest. Ingrid wonders if two people who almost became an item still have feelings for each other.

