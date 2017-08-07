 
menu
Soapies 7.8.2017 08:35 am

Blade confronts Sihle this week on ‘Isibaya’

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Facebook.com

Image courtesy of Facebook.com

Here’s what’s coming up on ‘Isibaya’ this week.

Monday August 7

Sihle continues to fool everyone. Meanwhile, Blade is set on finding out the truth. The Ngwenyas hear of the tragic events from eBhubesini.

Tuesday August 8

Blade and Fezile discover there are CCTV footage spots that will be beneficial to their private investigation. As Iris heads for the valley, some council members make moves to gain power and control of the council.

Wednesday August 9

Sihle’s guilty conscience begins to get the better of her. The lovers return to find the valley in mourning. The Ndlovus find a way to align themselves with the Chieftaincy.

Thursday August 10

Blade and Fezile hit an unexpected dead end. Mandla manages to redeem himself. Judas worries about his new business while Lillian is not happy with Jerry’s new line of work.

Friday August 11

Blade confronts Sihle. The Zungus and the Ndlovus prepare for the big event at Emarondweni. Lillian’s intervention causes tension between Judas and Jerry.

Related Stories
‘Isibaya’ this week: The Zungu women prepare to pay their respects 31.7.2017
Zweli delivers shocking news to Sihle this week on ‘Isibaya’ 24.7.2017
‘Isibaya’ this week: The Ngwenyas celebrate a small victory 17.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.