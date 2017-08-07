Blade confronts Sihle this week on ‘Isibaya’

Monday August 7

Sihle continues to fool everyone. Meanwhile, Blade is set on finding out the truth. The Ngwenyas hear of the tragic events from eBhubesini.

Tuesday August 8

Blade and Fezile discover there are CCTV footage spots that will be beneficial to their private investigation. As Iris heads for the valley, some council members make moves to gain power and control of the council.

Wednesday August 9

Sihle’s guilty conscience begins to get the better of her. The lovers return to find the valley in mourning. The Ndlovus find a way to align themselves with the Chieftaincy.

Thursday August 10

Blade and Fezile hit an unexpected dead end. Mandla manages to redeem himself. Judas worries about his new business while Lillian is not happy with Jerry’s new line of work.

Friday August 11

Blade confronts Sihle. The Zungus and the Ndlovus prepare for the big event at Emarondweni. Lillian’s intervention causes tension between Judas and Jerry.