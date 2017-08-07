 
Soapies 7.8.2017 07:26 am

James kicks Thandaza out of his house this week on ‘Muvhango’

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Facebook

Watch ‘Muvhango’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday August 7

James turns to KK for help. Ranthomeng ruins his dinner plans with Thandaza. Vhangani tries, with no luck, to get his money.

Tuesday August 8 

Gugu and Ranthomeng make all the right noises to fuel Thandaza’s suspicion of an affair. KK uses James’ plea for money to his own advantage.

Wednesday August 9

The auditors’ report is back. Imani finds Gugu’s diary. Azwindini wants to have a baby with Mpho.

Thursday August 10

Thandaza finds what looks like incriminating evidence in Gugu’s diary. James kicks Thandaza out of his house. Azwindini and Mpho are at odds with each other over the baby issue.

Friday August 11

Imani fuels Thandaza’s suspicions. James’ lawyer drops a bombshell on Thandaza. Will Vho-Masindi resolve Azwindini’s marital woes?

