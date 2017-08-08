 
menu
Celebrities 8.8.2017 11:25 am

Pearl Thusi has deleted all pics of her and Robert off social media

Citizen Reporter
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

The star couple is going through a very public breakup despite not wanting to speak about their romance at first.

For years, Robert and Pearl tried to fool the public into thinking that they were not dating and were very good friends.

They would tweet each other, flirt openly on social media and at one point started posting cosy and very romantic snaps together. Then came the ring that Pearl first flaunted at the Metro FM Awards last year.

She told Minnie Dlamini that someone special felt she needed to wear some special jewellery.

Reports soon followed of Pearl’s family not being happy with him, as he had apparently flouted traditional rules of engagement by not starting lobola negotiations first. Usually in traditional culture, women can only wear an engagement ring once lobola negotiations have begun or are at the final stage.

Despite this, the couple put up a united front and continued dating, with Pearl throwing a surprise party for her beau and Robert suprising her with flight tickets back home from New York.

Since Robert announced their split on Twitter on Sunday night, Pearl hasn’t said anything, save to delete all their snaps together off her social media account.

On why he announced the breakup, Robert said he wanted to protect both families from false stories.

“I never talk about my private life, but I decided to confirm it to protect both sets of families. If you don’t own your space, people can twist things and write things that are not true,” he said.

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

Related Stories
This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl 7.8.2017
Pearl Thusi claps back at rumours of problems with Marawa 27.7.2017
Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa ‘fight a lot’ 27.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

ANC MPs’ phone numbers travel on Twitter, but not Winnie’s
South Africa

ANC MPs’ phone numbers travel on Twitter, but not Winnie’s

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point
Cricket

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.