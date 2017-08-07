This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

While Robert Marawa has never spoken about his engagement and relationship to Pearl Thusi, he took to Twitter to tell his thousands of followers that the pair had called it quits a few months ago and remained good friends.

Speaking to East Coast Radio, he said he made the announcement to avoid negative and false stories from making the rounds.

“I never talk about my private life, but I decided to confirm it to protect both sets of families. If you don’t own your space, people can twist things and write things that are not true,” he said.

He added he didn’t owe anyone explanations outside of his work.

Marawa has increasingly become more vocal on Twitter. Before he was fired from Metro FM, he tweeted that he had stopped going to work because his producer was suspended.

He sent a string of tweets explaining the circumstances around the suspension.

Last night his tweet announcing the break up went viral, receiving 2 038 retweets, 2 103 likes and 931 comments.